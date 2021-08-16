Nottinghamshire woman left with "life-changing injuries" after being attacked by own dog
A Nottinghamshire woman has been left with "life-changing injuries" after reportedly being attacked by her American Bulldog.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the woman and another female were protecting a child the dog had turned on in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The pair were repeatedly bitten in the face, arms, and stomach during the savage attack at a house in Hoylake Crescent in Bilborough.
The crazed dog was stabbed with a kitchen knife by another resident of the house in an attempt to protect the women.
Both women were taken by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who contacted Nottinghamshire Police, for hospital treatment.
An emergency vet attended but the dog had to be put down due to its injuries.