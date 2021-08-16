A Nottinghamshire woman has been left with "life-changing injuries" after reportedly being attacked by her American Bulldog.

Nottinghamshire Police believe the woman and another female were protecting a child the dog had turned on in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pair were repeatedly bitten in the face, arms, and stomach during the savage attack at a house in Hoylake Crescent in Bilborough.

The crazed dog was stabbed with a kitchen knife by another resident of the house in an attempt to protect the women.

Both women were taken by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who contacted Nottinghamshire Police, for hospital treatment.

This was an incredibly distressing incident for everyone involved and we are making enquiries to establish how and why it happened. Although we don’t believe that the animal was a banned breed, this is a stark reminder to all pet owners not to take any chances with animals around children, particularly if they have ever displayed violent tendencies. Detective Inspector Jon Kerry

An emergency vet attended but the dog had to be put down due to its injuries.