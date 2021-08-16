West Mercia Police hails highest level of officer diversity in its history

Play video

West Mercia Police say it now has the highest level of diversity amongst officers and staff than at any point in its history.

New recruits have been getting to grips with their brand new roles at West Mercia Police's Hindlip training centre and headquarters in Worcestershire.

The class of '21 Police Recruits are made up of eight new officers in training.

Four of them are women and three of them are from ethnic minorities, which reflects the great work the force say in recruiting women and ethnic minorities at the moment.

43% female new joiners to West Mercia Police in 2020/21

7.5% were from Black asian or other ethnic minorities compared to just 2.1% previously too.

The move is all part of the Government's plan to get 20 thousand more police on the UK's road by 2023.

Nelutu Adrian Dobrin is one of West Mercia's newest recruits

He moved to England from Romania 7 years ago for work but became attracted to policing after studying forensic criminology at University.

Assistant Chief Officer at West Mercia police says they've been working hard over the last 18 months to help make the force more inclusive.

The big aim for West Mercia Police is to keep these new recruits, and continue to improve the force's reputation within all communities.