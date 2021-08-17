Play video

A woman from Coventry whose elderly and sick mother is stranded in Kabul is pleading with the UK government to help get her home safely.

Fereba Hafizi, a fashion photographer from Coventry, said her 79-year-old mother has been unable to fly back home after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Layloma Hafizi, a dual British and Afghan citizen, flew to Afghanistan a month ago to attend a family funeral with her son, Asad.

29-year-old Fereba said she and her family are now extremely concerned for their mother's wellbeing and safety as she has a series of health issues and are calling for more support from the Ministry of Defence to help her return back to Britain.

Her brother Asad was due to fly back with her to the UK but has been stuck in India after flying to the country several weeks ago to deal with a separate family issue, meaning Layloma has to fly back to the UK on her own.

A Security Studies academic at Birmingham City University has suggested the UK Government will now be preparing for terror attacks on home soil, following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan.

Dr Lily Hamourtziadou, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Security Studies at the University, said the Taliban are likely to explore alliances with China, Pakistan and Russia, following the withdrawal of US troops in the Central and South Asia state.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be "significant numbers flying out day-by-day" from Afghanistan.The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.