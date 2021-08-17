Police have launched an appeal to find a man who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following the death of a man and his dog in Worcestershire.

Officers want to trace 28-year-old James Bullock in connection with a collision on Redditch Road in Alvechurch on Sunday.

We believe that Bullock is the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the fatal collision on Redditch Road in Alvechurch last Sunday and we would ask that if anyone has information regarding his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible. Bullock has links to Malvern, Kidderminster and Hollywood. Sgt Liam Bennett, West Mercia Police

At 5:50pm on Sunday 15 August officers were called to reports that a vehicle had failed to stop at the scene of a collision on Redditch Road. Sadly, a 63-year-old man and his dog died at the scene.

The public are ask to call Crimestoppers if they have any additional information.