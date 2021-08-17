Police searching launch appeal after death of a man and his dog in Worcestershire
Police have launched an appeal to find a man who is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following the death of a man and his dog in Worcestershire.
Officers want to trace 28-year-old James Bullock in connection with a collision on Redditch Road in Alvechurch on Sunday.
A 69-year-old man and his dog died at the scene.
Bullock is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a 63 year old man and his dog on Sunday 15 August.
At 5:50pm on Sunday 15 August officers were called to reports that a vehicle had failed to stop at the scene of a collision on Redditch Road. Sadly, a 63-year-old man and his dog died at the scene.
The public are ask to call Crimestoppers if they have any additional information.