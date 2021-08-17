RSPCA issue warning after hamster abandoned in a bush in Northampton
The hamster was found on Sunday 8 August by a concerned member of the public, who kindly took the hamster home and reported the incident to the RSPCA.
The organisation were alerted by a member of the public to a bush in Nethermead Court.
They say - unusually - the hamster was left in a clean cage and had been well cared for
The young male Syrian hamster was collected by RSPCA Inspector Ann Bennett who took him to the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, who have since named him Quicksilver.
The RSPCA has asked for anyone with information to contact them on 0300 123 8018.
