RSPCA issue warning after hamster abandoned in a bush in Northampton

The RSPCA is appealing for information after hamster abandoned in a bush in Northampton

The hamster was found on Sunday 8 August by a concerned member of the public, who kindly took the hamster home and reported the incident to the RSPCA.

The organisation were alerted by a member of the public to a bush in Nethermead Court.

Credit: Google maps

They say - unusually - the hamster was left in a clean cage and had been well cared for

The young male Syrian hamster was collected by RSPCA Inspector Ann Bennett who took him to the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, who have since named him Quicksilver.

Credit: RSPCA

Given how well the hamster was cared for I don't believe this was a deliberate attempt to cause suffering, but if anyone is struggling they must contact us and not leave any animal in these circumstances, as it was lucky a member of the public found the hamster and removed them from potential danger. Ann Bennett, RSPCA Inspector

The RSPCA has asked for anyone with information to contact them on 0300 123 8018.

