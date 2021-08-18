A woman from Birmingham has thanked a diver for finding her prosthetic leg after it fell off while she was swimming in the Lake District.

Josephine Bridges is a keen wild swimmer, and during a dip in Lake Windermere, her prosthetic leg came loose. She only realised it was missing as she was getting out of the lake.

"Immediately I went searching for it and I realised in wasn't in the shallows," said Josephine. "I started diving for it myself but it was about five metres and I could not reach it."

Josephine said the whole situation was surreal. "It's one of those moments where you just don't really imagine it happening."

It took a while for my brain to register what was happening. It's gone in the water, it's got lost! And my sister came along and she was looking at it. I went "Hang on a second, I think I've lost my leg" and she "I know!" Josephine Bridges

Josephine's sister Emily took to social media to appeal for help. Just like that, The founder of 'Lake District Diving' - Angus Hosking - stepped in to help.

She has two different prosthetics, with the one she lost being waterproof. Meaning she can use it while swimming or showering. Credit: ITV News Central

This happened in the early hours of Friday morning (August 13) and Angus was quick to spring into action to help, meeting the family at the jetty ready to dive into the lake and look for the prosthetic limb.

"After getting changed and getting into the water I dove down and search along the left-hand side and worked my way to the end of the jetty," Angus said. "The visibility under the water was pretty terrible to I was nearly on top of It when I finally saw it. I just saw a Birkenstock on the foot of it."

Once swimming up with it and getting to the surface (which was surprisingly hard!), I came up with it in my hands above my head. And they shouted with excitement and came running down the jetty. Angus Hosking, Lake District Diving

Josephine was shocked at how quick he found it: "He was in the water for one minute and he found it!"

"It's quite weighty, so I just knew it was going to stay at the bottom of the water and I knew roughly where it would be."

Josephine told ITV Central about the reason why she decided to have her leg amputed. In 2019, Josephine survived bone cancer, but after a series of operations was left susceptible to infections and pain.

She says she's thankful to all those who helped her: "I was just really grateful to have it back! And also to Angus too! I offered to pay him but he told me 'I don't want to profit from someone else's misfortune.'"

She says if she didn't have that specific prosthetic leg back she wouldn't be able to do certain tasks like have a shower or swim. Now the limb has been reunited with Josephine, she can continue with all of her hobbies, wet or dry.