West Mercia Police hails highest level of officer diversity in its history

West Mercia Police say it now has the highest level of diversity amongst officers and staff than at any point in its history.

The class of '21 Police Recruits have been getting to grips with their brand new roles at West Mercia Police's Hindlip training centre and headquarters in Worcestershire.

There are eight new officers in training, four of them are women and three of them are from ethnic minorities. According to staff, this comes as a direct result of the increased efforts towards improving diversity within the force.

43% female New joiners to West Mercia Police in 2020/21

7.5% were from Black asian or other ethnic minorities compared to just 2.1% previously, too.

The move is all part of the Government's 'Be a force for all' campaign, to get 20 thousand more police on the UK's road by 2023, with particular focus on improving levels of diversity and becoming more inclusive as an institution. The campaign hoped to attract a wider range of recruits from different backgrounds and with different skills.

Nelutu Adrian Dobrin is one of West Mercia's newest recruits

He moved to England from Romania 7 years ago for work but became attracted to policing after studying forensic criminology at University.

Assistant Chief Officer at West Mercia police says they've been working hard over the last 18 months to help make the force more inclusive.

The big aim for West Mercia Police is to keep these new recruits, and continue to improve the force's reputation and relationships within all of communities in which they operate.

Georgia Hinman is another new recruit and says she was concerned there wouldn't be a lot of women in the training, but is "reassured" by the changes being implemented.

