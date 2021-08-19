A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after fears he had been stolen over two weeks ago.

Trouser, The Miniature Schnauzer from Lichfield, was found over 20 miles away from home after a resident in Coalville reported him to the North West Leicestershire District Council's Dog Control Officer (NWLDC). Then, they used the details on Trouser's microchip to get him back home.

His disappearance had been caught on CCTV, and the footage showed him being loaded into a van - leading the owners to believe he was stolen.

When the phone rang to say that Trouser had been found, we couldn’t quite believe it and were extremely grateful to Animal Care Services who followed a strict process to make sure Trouser was being returned to the right home Dan Downes, Trousers' owner

Trouser has been brought home safely, but with dog theft rates increasing across the country, NWLDC is encouraging anyone with pets to ensure that they're microchipped and all details are kept up to date.