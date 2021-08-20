City of Culture: Wolverhampton and Derby in the running to hold the 2025 title

There were roars of cheers as Coventry was announced as the UK City of Culture, 2021, but could another Midlands city be next to hold the title?

Coventry was awarded the title in December, 2017, after competing against 11 other cities. This year, a record breaking 20 locations across the UK have put their bids in, including Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, and Derby in the East Midlands.

Credit: PA Images

The competition is held every four years, with Derry-Londonderry the first winner in 2013, then Hull in 2017 before Coventry was awarded the title. According to the City Of Culture organisation, previous winners experienced "major boosts in tourism" as a result.

Cities also benefited from an increase in investors opening new businesses and more opportunities to support the local community, not just for the year but with a legacy which took on the challenge of ‘what happens next?’. City of Culture

But, it hasn't been plain sailing for the first Midlands city to ever hold the title. The Coronavirus pandemic meant that many events were postponed or cancelled completely. The official start date, for example, was moved to May 2021 - rather than the beginning of the calendar year.

Events arranged to maintain social distancing Credit: PA Images

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has said that holding the title will benefit not just the City, but the wider West Midlands.

The UK City of Culture offers a unique opportunity for Coventry to showcase itself to the world. It really is absolutely vital that we make not only a wonderful first impression but create a lasting legacy for those living in Coventry. West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street

So what are the chances of the title remaining in the Midlands? Officials representing both, Wolverhampton and Derby hope that they're in with a chance, despite being up against a record number of competitors.