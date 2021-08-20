Commonwealth Games 2022: "I'm being a big-brave-widow and going on my own"

Today we're hearing who's got their hands on tickets to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. For one woman, the tickets mean more than just a day out.

Sarah Kennedy, 39, lost her husband Nathan in February of this year to cancer.

Describing herself as a "big brave widow", she's seizing the opportunity to be a "cheerleader for the city" and "live life to the fullest".

Sarah and Nathan Kennedy

Sarah, from Cotteridge in Birmingham, said Nathan would've been so excited to go to the games, so she had to grab the opportunity in his honour.

When an international competition on was, like the olympics or the commonwealth games, the couple enjoyed nothing more than watching every moment together.

Nathan was so into the olympics, day to day he wasn’t into anything blokey like that, both of us are made for comfort not for speed. So we love sitting on the couch watching sport. The olympics and the commonwealth is when you end up shouting at the tele and suddenly becoming an expert. We were armchair experts.

The 39-year-old managed to get tickets for two cricket games, as well as the closing ceremony.

She also applied to be a volunteer at the games and has made it through to the final stages of the process.

Its so sad for me that he died just before the olympics, as he look forward to it every four years. If it were the year before (2021) he would have been able to enjoy it.

Sarah and Nathan Kennedy

When Nathan died, Sarah caught Covid-19. She was isolated in the earliest stages of her grieving process, and took two months off work. As she spent time at home, she found herself questioning her grieving process, "am I allowed to be laughing at the TV?".

I’m lucky because Nathan and I had the diagnosis and lived with the cancer as the third person in our marriage so we did the grieving together.

Nathan was a philosophy student, a roofer, pig farming, and used to run a bar. Sarah says he enjoyed every aspect of life to the fullest, and that's exactly what she plans on doing by being as involved as she can with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games.