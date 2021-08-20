A Giant African land snail has been found in a parcel delivery centre at Leicestershire, but where did it come from? And where was it supposed to go?

The parcel distribution centre found the box, with no delivery address or return address. Inside, they discovered the snail. The workers contacted the RSCPA, who collected the snail, that's roughly the size of a large lemon, and took it to an exotics specialist.

Giant African land snails are kept as pets but we don’t come across them very often so it’s strange to find one in such a random place. We have no idea whether someone abandoned this snail, or whether they were trying to post the poor creature. RSPCA Inspector Richard Durant

The organisation are the world's largest animal welfare charity, who rescue and rehabilitate animals across the country. Representatives are reminding pet owners to do their research when it comes to caring for a pet, before bringing one home.

Read more: