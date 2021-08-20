Snail in the mail: Giant African land snail discovered in a parcel in Leicestershire
A Giant African land snail has been found in a parcel delivery centre at Leicestershire, but where did it come from? And where was it supposed to go?
The parcel distribution centre found the box, with no delivery address or return address. Inside, they discovered the snail. The workers contacted the RSCPA, who collected the snail, that's roughly the size of a large lemon, and took it to an exotics specialist.
The organisation are the world's largest animal welfare charity, who rescue and rehabilitate animals across the country. Representatives are reminding pet owners to do their research when it comes to caring for a pet, before bringing one home.
