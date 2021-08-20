Investigation launched after a woman found dead in Chelmsley Wood

A woman has been found dead in a house in Chelmsley Wood in Birmingham this morning (20th August).

The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found with serious head injuries. The house has now been sealed off for examination as an investigation has been launched.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Our investigation is underway to establish what happened leading up to the tragic death of this woman. Our first thought remains with her family and friends.” Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha

West Midlands police are appealing for information from people in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious last night (19th August) or this morning (20th).

