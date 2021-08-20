Nottingham Goose Fair 2021 cancelled due to Covid concerns

Nottingham City Council are said to have reluctantly come to their decision in consultation with the Showmen's Guild.

Discussions have been ongoing between the council and showmen about ways to ensure the event would be able to go ahead safely.

Some of the councils suggestions included fencing and an admissions fee, which was slammed by the Showman's Guild earlier this month.

The cancellation of Goose Fair for a second year running during the current Covid pandemic has been a very difficult decision to make. The event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people of all ages every year and is an important part of Nottingham’s cultural calendar City Council Leader, Councillor David Mellen

Meanwhile, other large events like football matches and festivals are going ahead around the UK.

The concerns are that, unlike a football match, the Goose Fair attracts around half a million people across five days - who move around the large site.