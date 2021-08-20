Stafford train named in memory of 1968 Hixon rail crash

A train named in memory of 11 people who died in a level crossing crash in Hixon in Staffordshire in 1968 has been unveiled.

The naming event took place at Stafford station, and saw a Cross Country train named 'Hixton, 6th January 1968'.

It is believed to be the first train named after an incident.

The train was travelling from Manchester to Euston with 300 passengers onboard when it collided with a road transporter carrying over 120 tonnes of weight over the automatic crossing.

The driver, his assistant and a spare driver died in the crash, as well as eight passengers.

The crash inspired changes across the country to level crossings to improve their safety. Hixton was replaced by a bridge.

Already in the village is a memorial garden, commemorating those who lost their lives, which was created by locals. The maintenance of the garden has been supported by CrossCountry.

We are delighted to be able to help the people of Hixon continue their work to remember the tragic events of 1968. Although such incidents are rare, their impact is often felt beyond the railway boundary, so it is especially pleasing to see so many industry colleagues coming together to support this project and the local community. Tom Joyner, CrossCountry’s Managing Director

A naming plate was presented at the ceremony, along with another for the community to display in their memorial hall.

The third naming plate will be auctioned off to raise funds for the RBF, an organisation who support railway men and women who need it.