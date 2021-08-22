12 engines called to large industrial fire in Nottinghamshire

Fire crews have spent the morning tackling a large industrial fire at a unit on Stapleford Road, in Trowell.

12 fire engines were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

The service was supported by Derbyshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service who worked through the night to bring the fire under control.

Group Manager Andy Macey said: "We have been at the incident on Stapleford Road since the early hours of the morning.

"We currently have three fire engines left on scene alongside the ALP and HVP.

"I want to thank everyone on the scene for their hard work this morning, and a big thank you to Derbyshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services for their assistance and support.

"Stapleford Road will remain closed in both directions so we ask people to stay away from the area."