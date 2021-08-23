Nottingham school helps family trapped in Afghanistan return to UK

Members of a Nottingham family who were trapped in Afghanistan have made it back to the UK after being helped by a local headteacher.

Nargas Ziahe, who’s 24, flew out with her 5-year-old brother Omar, her 9-year-old sister Asma, and their mother following the death of a relative - and to visit her sick grandfather.

Though they were soon caught in the midst of the Taliban takeover.

They spent almost two days without a bed or washing facilities on the outskirts of Kabul, surrounded by Taliban fighters who carried and fired AK-47 assault rifles into the air, before managing to make it safely to the Baron Hotel where their repatriation paperwork was processed.

Their safe exit from the Afghan capital was helped by the headteacher of Mellers Primary School in Radford, Amanda Dawson, who worked with Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood to allow passage out of the country.

Raghib Ziahe, 48, the father who remained in Nottingham, worked with Amanda and Ms Greenwood to get his family home. He says they landed at Birmingham Airport this morning (August 23rd).

I was so excited. I could not believe it...Last week I could not sleep, but I said to them do not worry.

But a lot of the family are still in hiding. There are still about 20 [family members] out there. We need to save their lives. The Taliban keep searching the houses. Raghib Ziahe, father

A full flight of 265 people on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport. Credit: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA

Mr Ziahe thanked Amanda for all her help throughout the past few days.

He also praised the British Army for their support at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul who have helped thousands board military flights out of the country.

Amanda said the news was somewhat "bittersweet" as just four had arrived home, with many still out there waiting on evacuation.

[Their] aunt and uncles are in significant danger still. I've been working with Lilian Greenwood and her team to gather all the documentation and pass it to the Foreign Office. The youngest uncle had his ID taken by Taliban and told that once US and UK security forces leave he will be beheaded.

I am relieved, overjoyed and a bit overwhelmed. It is bittersweet, though, knowing how many people are still in danger. Amanda Dawson, headteacher

The family who did make it over must now spend 10 days in quarantine due to Covid restrictions.

Read more: