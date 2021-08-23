UB40's Brian Travers has died

UB40 legend Brian Travers has died at his home in Birmingham at the age of 62.

In a statement on UB40's Facebook page, it said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

"Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

"We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

UB40 before rehearsals at Shepton Mallet. Sitting from left: Earl Falconer, Astro, Norman Hassan, Brian Travers and Ali Campbell. Credit: PA images

The sax player revealed he suffered a seizure before Christmas which resulted in him facing a second brain tumour operation.

The former Moseley School of Art pupil had just turned 60 in February 2019 when he was first taken ill.

He had a seizure and had a double tumour removed days later on March 28.

Brian had two tumours removed from his frontal cortex at the same time his bandmates were setting off on UB40's 40th-anniversary tour he had been rehearsing for.

ITV News Central spoke to Brian Travers about his tumour diagnosis in 2019.

The sax player was a founding member of the band that performed their first gig at the Hare & Hounds pub, in Kings Heath, in 1979.