Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning people about the dangers of open water swimming after a 14-year-old boy died following an incident at Mill Green in Staveley, Chesterfield.

Rescuers were called to the scene at 16:45 on Wednesday (18th August) following reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

Firefighters, an air ambulance, paramedics and police officers attended the scene.

Officers say on arrival, crews entered the water to rescue the boy who appeared to have become trapped under the water.

Group Manager Lee Williams said: “It’s devastating to be reporting yet another water fatality this summer. I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

It’s yet another reminder of how dangerous open water can be due to hidden currents or debris, and the risk of cold-water shock.

Please remember Float to Live, and if someone’s in trouble in the water call 999 and ask for the Fire Service. Group Manager, Lee Williams

