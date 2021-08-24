Play video

Birmingham's bin service is once again under fire as some homes in the Alum Rock area say they've gone more than two months without their recycling being collected.

Residents say the council hasn't emptied the bins since June - adding the stacks of rubbish being piled up is attracting rats, and leaving litter all over the road as the wind blows rubbish out of the overflowing bins.

Families like the Khans have had to resort to putting recycling in the normal bin, as those collections are being done.

But doing that contributes to a wider problem across the city.

Figures obtained by ITV Central revealed the council has repeatedly missed its recycling targets.

22.7% of rubbish was recycled in 2017/18 - against a target of 30%

37.8% of rubbish was recycled in 2018/19 - against a target of 40%

38.2% of rubbish was recycled in 2020/21 - against the same target of 40%

The council says it was on track to beat the target in 2020/21, if it weren't for the pandemic closing recycling centres for several weeks.

Figures for this year aren't yet known.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused by missed collections.

The reports of missed collections are being investigated to help identify anything we may need to do to ensure the reliability of the service in the future for these homes. Birmingham City Council

