Play video

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested three people in connection with reports of a large fight involving people armed with swords and gunshots being heard.

Officers arrived after reports of a disturbance in Oak Drive, Eastwood, around 1:50pm on Monday (23 August).There were no signs of anyone being injured during the incident and no reports of any injuries or damage caused.The area was cordoned off while police carried out their work including house-to-house and CCTV enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.An 18-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray. A 27 year old man also remains in custody, as well as a 20 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of weapons and firearms-related offences extremely seriously and will always investigate reports thoroughly.

We understand the concern these types of incidents can cause in communities and I’d like to reassure local residents that our priority is to keep people safe and we will leave no stone unturned to bring those involved in this violent disturbance to justice. Patrols have also been increased in the local area and I’d urge anyone with any concerns to speak to one of our officers. DI Mike Ebbins, Nottinghamshire Police

Police say lots of people were in the area when this happened so are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to aid with their investigation.