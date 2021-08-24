Two-year-old girl dies in fire at Lincolnshire caravan park

A two-year-old child has died after a static caravan caught fire at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire Police say.

Officers were called to the blaze at around 10.30pm on Monday 23rd August.

A family had been in the caravan at the time the fire started. The mother managed to escape to safety with three of her children, but her fourth child, a two-year-old girl, lost her life.

The woman and three children were treated in hospital and have since been released.

Nearby caravans were evacuated and around 50 people were put up in temporary accommodation overnight.

Credit: Picture from John Aron

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, senior investigating officer, said: "This is a devastating incident for all involved. We are in the very early stages of our investigations and the circumstances which led to the fire are not yet clear.

We will be working closely with specialist teams to understand what happened. We would like to appeal to anyone who was there last night and has not yet spoken to police to come forward, and for anyone with video footage to please share that with officers to add to our intelligence of the incident.

This is particularly harrowing, with a family losing a child, and we'd ask that people remember those victims and not share footage online. Detective Inspector Jo Fortune

Credit: Picture from John Aron

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service has issued a tribute for the 2-year-old girl who died yesterday.

Matt King, Divisional Commander for East Division at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time.

"All firefighters have been offered welfare support, and once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns, at what will be an upsetting time."