A kitten has been taken for veterinary treatment after it was found abandoned on a train at Birmingham New Street station last night (Tuesday 24 August).

The kitten spent the night at the station being cared for by members of staff and he was taken to a vet this morning to be checked over.

Experts at St George's veterinary clinic in Wolverhampton were able to confirm the cat is male and around five weeks old upon arrival.

Although extremely frightened by the journey vets have confirmed the kitten is in good health.

Jess McLoughlin-Carroll, shift station manager at Birmingham New Street, said: “We have no idea how this kitten came to be on the train, but because of its size we think it’s very unlikely it made it aboard on its own.

“An animal so small wouldn’t have survived long alone, especially in the dangerous environment of the railway. He's very young to have used up one of its nine lives already, but fortunately, we got to him in time and he's now receiving the care he needs until we can find him his fur-ever home.”

Birmingham New Street posted this video on their Twitter account in hopes of reuniting the found feline with its owner.

Since the post was uploaded the kitten has sparked a lot of attention on the social media website with numerous offers to adopt him.

So it seems like this furry feline will be adopted in no time - that's if the owners don't come to collect him.

It’s not the first time cats have caused a stir at the Birmingham train station: a missing cat called Storm who vanished on Christmas Day in Erdington in Birmingham was reunited with its owner after turning up at Birmingham New Street nearly a month later.

However, in this case, the Cats Protection charity will be contacted so this latest lost kitten can be rehomed.

