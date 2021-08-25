Death of two-year-old in Lincolnshire caravan fire treated as unexplained

The death of a two-year-old girl in a fire at a caravan site is being treated as unexplained.

The toddler died after a static caravan caught fire at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire Police say.

Officers were called to the blaze at around 10.30pm on Monday 23rd August.

A family had been in the caravan at the time the fire started. The mother managed to escape to safety with three of her children, but her fourth child, a two-year-old girl, lost her life.

The woman and three children were treated in hospital and have since been released.

Nearby caravans were evacuated and around 50 people were put up in temporary accommodation overnight.

Picture from John Aron

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences.

"We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

"I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too.

"It was a very serious and frightening time."

Picture from John Aron

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service has issued a tribute for the 2-year-old girl who died yesterday.

Matt King, Divisional Commander for East Division at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time.

"All firefighters have been offered welfare support, and once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns, at what will be an upsetting time."