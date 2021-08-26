Three men have been arrested following a violent attack on a couple in Birmingham's Gay Village earlier this month.

It follows a violent incident outside the Missing Bar on Bromsgrove Street in the early hours of Sunday 15 August.

Two men in their 30s were attacked with bottles at 4am having earlier been subjected to homophobic abuse shouted from a passing car.

One man was left unconscious and another several deep cuts. Both required hospital treatment for their injuries.

The attack happened outside the Missing Bar on Bromsgrove street. Credit: ITV Central.

A 24-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery and wounding on Monday (August 23) and have been bailed while investigations continue.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (August 21) and has also been bailed.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell siad: “Everyone should feel safe and comfortable to be who they are, we will not tolerate people being targeted in this way."

"Less than two weeks after the Bromsgrove Street attack, we have now traced and apprehended three suspects and our investigation remains active."