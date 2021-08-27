Large plumes of smoke seen in Leamington Spa following fire

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire at a premises on Juno Drive, in Leamington Spa.

Plumes of smoke can be seen and road closures are currently in place. West Midlands Ambulance service currently have two paramedic officers on the scene.

The fire and rescue service are urging people to keep windows and doors closed.

Public Health England for the West Midlands has also urged caution.

In a Tweet, they have told people in areas affected by the smoke to stay indoors.

Further updates will be posted when available.