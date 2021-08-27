A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was stabbed in Digbeth in the early hours of Sunday morning (22nd August).

30-year-old Zechelle Reid from Aston will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

25-year-old Jason Bentley-Morrison was found in Oxford Street with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died soon after arriving.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to his death and anyone with information can contact them.