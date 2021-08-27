Starting school - how ready are children?

Teachers and education charities are concerned that children due to start in reception may not be ready for school because of the impact of the pandemic.

Last year, some pupils lacked skills such as being able to listen, hold a pencil, share with other children, feed themselves and use the toilet independently.

Teachers are expecting to see similar issues this year because children have spent less time at pre-schools and nurseries due to the restrictions during the first lockdown, as well as some having to shield or spend time isolating.

There has also been less opportunity to attend playgroups or get involved in other face-to-face activities which means children haven’t been doing the sorts of things which help prepare them for the classroom.

A survey found nearly half the children who started in reception last year, weren't ready for school, according to their teachers.

This trainee reception teacher from the Midlands, Clementine Morley told us what her school is doing to help tackle the growing issue.

She said: "I have noticed that children come to school with not as much independence and not so much confidence.

"It took a while to settle the children in and we made sure that we had a long time to settle them.

"So we did half days for quite a long time and then we did half days with lunch and then full days, just to make sure that the children felt safe and secure in the environment before starting the full day of school."

A charity that specialises in mental health in schools says it is just as important for children to be ready emotionally as academically.

William Guri from Place2Be is encouraging parents to speak to their children, especially as many won’t have been able to visit their schools or meet their new teachers. "Parents can do quite a few things which can be helpful", he said.

"One of the things is not to make assumptions that children know what is going to happen to them. Talk to them about what they may expect when meeting new friends and meeting their teachers. And then listen to them. If they've got any fears, any worries, any mixed emotions about going to school, listen to the children and allow them to express these feelings."

Meanwhile, children's communication charity I CAN has released some top tips for parents to help get their children ready for school.

More details here: https://ican.org.uk/news/i-can-launches-top-tips-for-preparing-your-child-for-a-new-school/

