Tom Cruise's car stolen as star films Mission: Impossible in Birmingham

Tom Cruise's BMW was stolen while the Hollywood A-lister was filming in Birmingham.

The X7 had been used to ferry around the star, who has been in the city recording scenes for the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible series.

The car was taken in Church Street in the city centre from where it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been staying.

It is thought to have been carrying some of his luggage and belongings, worth thousands of pounds, when it was taken.

The car was recovered "a short time later" in Smethwick about three miles away according to police, but the contents were reportedly missing.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 24).

"The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick.

"CCTV inquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from.

"Inquiries are ongoing."