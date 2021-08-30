Play video

Baby Havva was born mid-air on an Afghan evacuee flight bound for Birmingham

A baby girl was born at 30,000 feet in the air while on a flight taking evacuees from Afghanistan to Birmingham.

The 26-year-old mother Soman Noori, an Afghan refugee, was on a flight from Dubai to Birmingham, having previously left Kabul, when she went into labour in airspace over Kuwait, Turkish Airlines said.

When the cry of "Is there a doctor on the flight?" went unanswered, cabin crew helped the mum give birth.

The flight landed in Kuwait as a precautionary measure and mother and baby were deemed healthy enough to carry on to the UK.

Turkish Airlines cabin crew helped deliver the baby girl Credit: PA

The baby girl, named Havva, which translates as Eve in English, is Soman and her 30-year-old husband Taj Moh Hammat's third child.

Photos and video showed Turkish Airlines crew cradling the baby and handing her to her mother.

The flight, which took off on Friday night, landed in Birmingham at 11.45am on Saturday.

The final dedicated UK evacuation flight departed Kabul on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

A flight carrying 248 military personnel arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Saturday

Further flights leaving the airport over the weekend would be able to carry evacuees but the focus is now on evacuating UK diplomatic staff and military personnel as Operation Pitting winds down, marking the end of 20 years of British involvement in Afghanistan.

Almost 15,000 people have been evacuated since August 13, but it is estimated there are around 1,000 Afghans who worked for the UK military that are now left behind.

British ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow insisted the UK has not forgotten "the brave, decent people of Afghanistan".

On Friday, Boris Johnson said he felt "a great sense of regret" that not everybody eligible will be evacuated out of Afghanistan before the August 31 withdrawal deadline set by the Americans.

In the early hours of Saturday, the US military conducted an airstrike against members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate - ISIS-K, who were believed to be involved in planning the terrorist attack at Kabul airport that left more than 170 people dead, including two British nationals and the child of another British national.

The US drone strike killed two "high profile ISIS targets" and one was wounded, US Army Maj. Gen. William "Hank" Taylor said in a Pentagon press conference on Saturday.

He said there were no civilian casualties.