A song written by an award-winning singer songwriter is set to raise money for three Midlands bereavement charities.

MOBO-nominated musician and BBC radio host Sandra Godley has written and recorded 'My Darling' in aid of Surviving Bereavement, Molly Olly’s Wishes and Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

Godley wrote the track after losing her aunt to Covid last year. It has been released to coincide with National Grief Awareness Day.

Listen to the full track here:

Play video

Written in collaboration with Surviving Bereavement Founder Tracey McAtamney, the charity single also focuses on mental health problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

This track is based on conversations that I’d had with people like Tracey and others who survived having lost people and having had a year out to think about that. Because I work in broadcasting people are telling me their stories of loss and grief and anguish all the time. I got to the point where I thought, what do I do with all this? Sandra Godley, Singer-Songwriter

The single is being funded by an anonymous sponsor and supported by Alsters Kelley solicitors and Coventry’s The Telegraph Hotel.

The track is available to download here.

Click here for further information on where you can get help and support for grief and mental health.

Read more: