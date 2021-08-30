Award-winning singer songwriter releases song about pandemic losses to help bereavement charities
A song written by an award-winning singer songwriter is set to raise money for three Midlands bereavement charities.
MOBO-nominated musician and BBC radio host Sandra Godley has written and recorded 'My Darling' in aid of Surviving Bereavement, Molly Olly’s Wishes and Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.
Godley wrote the track after losing her aunt to Covid last year. It has been released to coincide with National Grief Awareness Day.
Listen to the full track here:
Written in collaboration with Surviving Bereavement Founder Tracey McAtamney, the charity single also focuses on mental health problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The single is being funded by an anonymous sponsor and supported by Alsters Kelley solicitors and Coventry’s The Telegraph Hotel.
The track is available to download here.
Click here for further information on where you can get help and support for grief and mental health.
