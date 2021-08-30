Murder investigation begins after man dies following Brindleyplace attack

Play video

A murder investigation is underway after a man died following an attack in Birmingham's Brindleyplace.

It happened at around 1:30am on Sunday (August 29). The 50-year-old man was struck by an object and fell over, sustaining a head injury which rendered him unconscious, when disorder broke out in front of All Bar One and the Slug & Lettuce.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and facial injuries and died later the same day.

A large section of Brindleyplace remained cordoned off on Monday (August 30) as police forensics conducted their investigations.

We are supporting the relatives of the man at this difficult time. Our officers have been working through the night to establish the full circumstances of what happened. We are carrying out a robust investigation to find who is responsible and ensure they are brought to justice. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, West Midlands Police

Det Insp Mobberley added: "We’re keen to speak to those who were in Brindleyplace at the time and may have been filming what happened on their mobile phone.

"Anyone with information is asked to message us on Live Chat via our website or call 101 quoting log 285 of 29 August."