Members of a Nottingham family who were rescued from Afghanistan, are pleading with the UK Government to continue repatriation flights to rescue their 'severely wounded' relative.

Nargas Ziahe, who's 24, flew to Kabul around six weeks ago with her siblings, 5-year-old Omar, 9-year-old Asma and their mother, following the death of a relative. They quickly became caught up in the Taliban takeover.

The family spent almost two days without a bed or washing facilities on the outskirts of Kabul, surrounded by Taliban fighters who carried and fired AK-47 assault rifles into the air, before managing to make it safely to the Baron Hotel where their repatriation paperwork was processed.

Their safe exit from the Afghan capital was helped by the headteacher of Mellers Primary School in Radford, Amanda Dawson, who worked with Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood to allow passage out of the country. Their father, Raghib Ziahe, who had remained in Nottingham, worked with Amanda and Ms Greenwood to get his family home.

A full flight of 265 people on board an evacuation flight out of Kabul airport. Credit: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA

The four of them landed in Birmingham on August 23, but a number of extended family members remained trapped.

I'm very stressed about them, they are still in Afghanistan waiting for authorisation from the Home Office. They were near the gate [to the Baron Hotel] but they have been pushed back from there. They found a safe place to stay but still have hope they may receive an email so they can go, as they aren’t allowed to go without authorisation. Nargas Ziahe

British troops are now pulling out of the country amid the growing threat of terrorism. It comes after a bomb went off at a gate to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing just under 200 people.

One of those injured in the blast was Ms Ziahe's uncle who is recovering in hospital after being "severely wounded".

The headteacher who helped to rescue Ms Ziahe and her family said that, despite travelling together, they haven't heard anything about the evacuation of Ms Ziahe's extended family members.

They came through with them to the airport, their name was not on the list for evacuation. The family is frantic, I am frantic because I feel a sense of responsibility now. They are still there. It’s outrageous. They came in with Nargas but got kicked out. Amanda Dawson, Headteacher

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "More than 13,700 people including British nationals, our Afghan staff and others at risk have been evacuated from Afghanistan by the UK since Saturday 14 August in one of the biggest operations of its kind in history.

"We will continue to do all we can to deliver on our obligation to get British nationals and eligible Afghans out of the country while the security situation allows.”

