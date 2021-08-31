Fire breaks out in Birmingham city centre high-rise

Play video

A fire has broken out at a high-rise block in Birmingham city centre between the landmark Grand Central and the Rotunda.

Four fire crews were called to St Martins Gate, Worcester Street, to tackle a blaze in a flat on the fifth floor.

Police, two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Team attended shortly after 9.20am this morning (31st August).

Two people were assessed for the "effects of smoke inhalation" before being discharged on scene, paramedics confirmed.

The incident saw a busy Smallbrook Queensway tunnel blocked off in both directions and nearby Dudley Street closed as emergency services dealt with the fire.

The property company were on scene to control the situation, with residents specifically urged not to speak to the press.

One resident said: "I'm on the fifth floor, there was a fire on five..." before being told 'you don't have to talk to them' by the property owners.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a flat fire on Worcester Street at 9.27am.

"Two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed for the effects of smoke inhalation before being discharged on scene."

At 12.30pm, evacuated residents were being allowed back into their block.