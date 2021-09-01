Man arrested in Digbeth hit and run

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal hit-and-run in Digbeth on Sunday (August 29).

The collision happened just after 11am on Great Barr Street at the crossroads junction with Heath Mill Lane.

61-year-old Ghulam Nabi was walking along the pavement when he was struck by a car however the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Mr Nabi received serious injuries and despite the best efforts of many people who assisted at the scene, he sadly died.

Ghulam Nabi with sons Tanveer Ahmed and Safeer Ahmed Credit: Family handout.

A 19-year-old man is in custody (September 1) after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving and failing to stop at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from our serious collision investigation unit, said: "Mr Nabi was simply walking along the pavement, where he should have been afforded some protection.

"He was a much-loved son, husband and father and as you can imagine his family are in extreme shock following this tragic collision.

"The arrest is significant as our investigation continues."