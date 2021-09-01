The funeral of a Coventry teenager, who died saving young family members in the sea, has been taking place this afternoon at Coventry Cathedral.

Callum Baker-Osborne, was swimming with family in Dorset when tragedy struck back in July.

The 18-year-old went missing on July 26 after coming to the aid of his nephews and nieces who got into difficulty at Poole Harbour.

Sadly his body was found a few days later.

An outpouring of grief for the brave young man spread throughout Coventry and the rest of the country as many called for Callum to be honoured for his heroics.

The cortege took place outside of Coventry Cathedral.

His funeral was held on Wednesday afternoon (September 1) at the city's cathedral.

People who attended were encouraged to wear sky blue colours to mark Callum's love of Coventry City and motorbikes.

The final part of the wake is being held at Pinley Rugby club in Wyken Croft.

Family members said there will be a DJ and music into the evening and an abundance of volunteers are being used to ensure guests are well looked after so that can "remember Callum as freely as possible"