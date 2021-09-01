Nottingham family speak about impact of sepsis after young boy's legs were amputated
Report by Dani Crawshaw
The parents of a little boy from Nottingham, who became severely ill with sepsis, are trying to raise awareness of the condition.
William Reckless has had to have part of both legs amputated after he became very ill in January last year.
His parents saught medical advice but after a few days his condition worsened, and they were told to take him to hospital.
The three-year-old was immediately put into an induced coma - at one point his heart even stopped.
William had sepsis, he was in a coma for eight days and because of brain trauma was unable to speak for weeks.
The sepsis caused irreparable damage to his hands and feet - parts of both legs and some fingers had to be amputated.
Since March last year William has been home with his family and his parents say he's gone from strength to strength.
Sepsis symptoms in children under five:
looks mottled, bluish or pale
is very lethargic or difficult to wake
feels abnormally cold to touch
is breathing very fast
has a rash that does not fade when you press it
has a fit or convulsions
Sepsis symptoms in older children and adults:
a high temperature (fever) or low body temperature
chills and shivering
a fast heartbeat
fast breathing
