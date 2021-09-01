Play video

Report by Dani Crawshaw

The parents of a little boy from Nottingham, who became severely ill with sepsis, are trying to raise awareness of the condition.

William Reckless has had to have part of both legs amputated after he became very ill in January last year.

His parents saught medical advice but after a few days his condition worsened, and they were told to take him to hospital.

The three-year-old was immediately put into an induced coma - at one point his heart even stopped.

I was screaming please don't let him die please don't let him die. William's mum

William's family want to raise awareness about the signs of sepsis. Credit: Family photograph.

William had sepsis, he was in a coma for eight days and because of brain trauma was unable to speak for weeks.

The sepsis caused irreparable damage to his hands and feet - parts of both legs and some fingers had to be amputated.

Since March last year William has been home with his family and his parents say he's gone from strength to strength.

William with his prosthetic lower limbs.

Sepsis symptoms in children under five:

looks mottled, bluish or pale

is very lethargic or difficult to wake

feels abnormally cold to touch

is breathing very fast

has a rash that does not fade when you press it

has a fit or convulsions

Sepsis symptoms in older children and adults:

a high temperature (fever) or low body temperature

chills and shivering

a fast heartbeat

fast breathing

