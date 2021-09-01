Tributes to dad killed in Brindleyplace on a night out with his son

The family of a man who was the victim of a fatal attack in Brindleyplace said their 'hearts have been shattered into a thousand pieces.'Matthew Carroll, 50, was out with his son and his friends who were involved in a fight just off Broad Street.He was struck by an object and fell over, sustaining a head injury which left him unconscious, after disorder broke out in front of All Bar One and the Slug & Lettuce, in Water's Edge, around 1.30am on Sunday, August 29.He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and facial injuries and died later the same day.Matthew's family have now paid tribute to him.

The scene at Brindleyplace Credit: PA

“We are all devastated and heartbroken to lose such an amazing, thoughtful and kind man," a tribute said.“He had a heart of gold and would put anyone before himself. He was loving father, always devoted to his children. He’s always been a hard worker and enjoyed going the gym.“He was a social and friendly person, who loved being around family and friends. He always made people feel welcome and made people laugh. Our hearts are shattered into a thousand pieces, we are all still in shock, it doesn’t seem real.“Our lives will never be the same without him.”A post-mortem examination will take place today, Tuesday, August 31, police said.Extensive CCTV inquiries are ongoing and police are really keen tohear from anyone who has any information who’s not already spoken to them.Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from the force's homicide team, said: “We continue to support Matthew’s family at this really sad time.“We’re working hard to understand exactly what happened and find those responsible.”"We’re keen to speak to those who were in Brindleyplace at the time and may have been filming what happened on their mobile phone.Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with the police.