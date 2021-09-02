HS2 restoration of Birmingham's Curzon Street Station begins

Curzon Street Station is said to be the world's oldest surviving piece of monumental railway architecture. Nobody alive today has ridden a passenger train in or out of the old station. Today, its restoration begins.

As part of HS2 plans, Cuzron Street Station is set to become the first intercity terminus station to be built in the UK since the 19th Century, meaning it will act as a start and end-point for the railway line. HS2 claims that eventually, there will be up to 9 trains per hour -direct from the station.

After being damaged by the Blitz during World War 2, the Grade 1 listed building now will be renovated by a team of local specialists, who can tackle the restoration in the most authentic way possible, by using traditional specialist skills like carpentry or stonemasonry.

The station design will maximise the benefit of natural resources such as sunlight and water and have new public spaces surrounding it. It will use the latest eco-friendly design and sustainable technologies including capturing rainwater and sustainable power generation. The station will be built to achieve a ‘BREEAM excellent’ standard and zero carbon emissions from day to day energy consumption HS2 Ltd

Curzon Street Station CGI Credit: HS2 Ltd

According to HS2, the designs will also incorporate the existing historic Old Curzon Street building and link it to the new station’s eastern concourse at New Canal Street.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has described HS2 as 'critical' to the West Midlands, particularly in reference to the jobs created for local people.