Police appeal for help to identify woman found in Smethwick canal

Police are appealing for help to identify the body of a woman who has been found in the canal off Steel Bright Road in Smethwick.

She was found yesterday morning (1st September) and police have yet to inform next of kin of their loved ones death.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

To help identify this lady, officers have released a picture of the red slippers she was wearing in the hope that someone may recognise them.

The woman is thought to be in her 60's or 70's, and black with short grey afro hair, wearing a black bob style wig.

She has a hearing aid and was wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt with lobsters on, a beige cardigan and a long blue and white floral skirt.

She was also wearing a dark pink anorak and slippers.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to come forward and contact them.