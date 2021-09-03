Play video

A Dedicated National Miners' Memorial has been unveiled today at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire after over £100,000 was raised to ensure the tribute could be completed.

The formal unveiling and dedication of the National Miners' Memorial has taken place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire this morning to pay tribute to men, women, and children who worked in the coal mining industry over hundreds of years.

Built in Derbyshire stone, the Miners Memorial has a bronze frieze depicting the history of mining, including a recognition of the contributions made during the two world wars. It's 5 metres long, 2m high and 1m wide.

National Miners Memorial, close-up Credit: ITV Central

£100,000 was raised by the voluntary group Chase Arts for Public Spaces (CHAPS) who describe the tribute as 'long-overdue'. The organisation works to support and promote public works of art, and celebrations of heritage.

This is set to be a very special occasion as we recognise and pay tribute to all that coal miners have done for this Country. We are looking forward to this wonderful day and the culmination of over four years working together on this project Mike Mellor, President of CHAPS

The artist behind the memorial is Andy DeComyn, a British artist and sculptor born in Worcestershire. He's worked on other pieces featured in the National Memorial Arboretum, including the Shot at Dawn Memorial.

The service of dedication was led by the Bishop of Lichfield, Rt Rev'd Dr Michael Ipgrave OBE, and featured musical contributions from Lea Hall Brass Band and choristers from Wolverhampton and Walsall Orpheus Male Voice Choirs.

The National Memorial Arboretum is a 150-acre site on the edge of the National Forest in Staffordshire that welcomes over 300,000 visitors a year, working to ensure that remembrance is passed on through generations. It is a place that helps people to reflect, be inspired, and celebrate lives lived.

The National Memorial Arboretum

