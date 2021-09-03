West Midlands Police said three people have tragically died and others have been subjected to nasty violent assaults in the city centre over recent weeks.

Police patrols in Birmingham City Centre are going to be 'stepped up', according to West Midlands Police. It comes after as a series of violent attacks over recent weeks have resulted in three deaths and others seriously injured. Officers say it can not go on.

We’re stepping up our policing presence, and we continue to work with security staff in licensed premises, and our wider partners. Please come and enjoy our wonderful city - but be kind - we must look after each other and enjoy a great atmosphere. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham

Superintendent James Littlehales is responsible for local policing in Birmingham and Birmingham City Centre. He wants to remind people that violent behaviour won't be tolerated, and will result in arrests.

Three men have died over recent weeks as a result of violence in the city.

Matthew Carroll, 50, was out with his son and his friends who were involved in a fight just off Broad Street. He was struck with an object and suffered a fractured skull. He later died in hospital, August 29th

Jason Bentley-Morrison, 25, was stabbed in the stomach in Oxford Street, he later died in hospital, August 22nd.

Amarpal Atkar, 33, was found seriously injured after an alleged assault on Stephenson Street, he died later in hospital, July 31st.

Other violent attacks have resulted in serious injuries and hospitalisation. A couple were attacked in Birmingham's Gay Village, two men - both in their 30s, were attacked with bottles in the early hours of August 15 after being subjected to homophobic abuse by the occupants of a passing car in Bromsgrove Street near the city centre, August 15th.

