Watch your watch: Thief performs distraction dance whilst stealing £9k Rolex

This dodgy dancer has now been arrested after using his moves to distract his victims whilst stealing expensive watches off their wrists. PC Mat Evans from West Midlands Police describes the moves as 'part Bruce Forsyth, part Artful Dodger'.

The thief, now known to be Abdelhadi Bahou-Jabour, was caught on camera as he approached the couple in Colmore Row in Birmingham in July. He attempted to win their trust by striking up conversations and high-fiving them, before grinding up against the woman and flicking his leg around her.

'The Ronaldinho technique': A pickpocket technique named after the dancing footballer, using excessive contact to misdirect your attention away from the sensation of having your pockets emptied, or in this case, your watch stolen. PC Evans, West Midlands Police

During his performance, he managed to slip off the woman's Rolex watch, worth £9,000, before trying his signature move out on her partner. His second attempt failed when the watch snagged against his victim's shirt cuff.

I've seen the 'Ronaldinho' technique used before, but this offender's particular dance moves were the most bizzare I've ever seen. Part Bruce Forsyth, part Artful Dodger. PC Evans, West Midlands Police

In search of an encore, he jogged to the grounds of St Phillips Cathedral, where he found another perfect dance partner ... another woman wearing a Rolex. Stepping his game up, he approached her in song; singing 'It's coming home' before attempting to take her watch off her wrist, too. This time though, she realised what was going on and resisted.

At this point, Bahou-Jabour twisted the victim's arm before ripping the £4,700 watch from her and running away.

Birmingham City Centre officer, PC Mat Evans, retrieved a clear image of Abdelhadi and was able to identify him in New Street just two weeks later. The 24-year-old from Nottingham was arrested and charged with two robberies and an attempted robbery.

This technique, where a criminal dances with their victim to distract them, haws been referred to as the 'Ronaldinho' after the famous dancing footballer. Normally, pickpockets try to steal using stealth so you wont even feel it. But this technique uses the opposite approach, using excessive contact to misdirect your attention away from the sensation of having your pockets emptied. PC Evans, West Midlands Police

Whilst searching his phone, the police found images of associates Abdul Boychaala and Hussen Ehab, also from Nottingham, who had been jailed last month for a similar performance. They had been targetting students and using the leg-related dance moves to steal phones.