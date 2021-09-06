Derbyshire Peak District: Climbers join impromptu yoga session

Play video

A group of unsuspecting climbers got more than they bargained for when they reached the top of their climb in the Derbyshire Peak District last month, enjoying the view and an impromptu yoga session!

At the end of last month, yoga instructor Anna Kowalski walked barefoot to the top of Curbar Edge in Derbyshire's Peak District.

She has been doing so-called Yoga-Walks since 2019, and after a long break, was eager to get going again.

Anna describes the combination of doing yoga amidst the gritstone and heather in the peak district as 'rejuvenating' and wanted to capture that feeling in a video. After finishing filming, a group of climbers happened to pass by.