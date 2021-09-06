Families 'priced-out' of visiting local attractions and heritage sites

Attractions across the Midlands are too expensive for families to enjoy according to one mother.

The Midlands has so much to offer in terms of local heritage, days out, and experiences for the family to enjoy, from Kenilworth Castle to Ashby de la Zouch in Leicestershire.

Some families have told ITV central, that they feel excluded because of the cost.

From Friday, Heritage Open Days begin around the UK. This means many sites around the Midlands and the rest of the country, will be free and hold special events for visitors.

Parents like Olivia say, that under normal circumstances, they simply can't afford to go.

Even though it says, oh yes one child £5, then you've got the fuel on top to get there. And then obviously they're going to want something to eat something to drink. When I got brought up my mum and dad always took me to like the history of places. And when I used to get taught when I was little it's nice to pass it on to them Olivia, parent

Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire costs £35.40 for a family ticket; Witley Court in Worcestershire is priced at £23.40; Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire is £32.80 for a family ticket. And, if you wanted to travel further afield, it would cost as much as £59.30 to get into Stonehenge.

Stonehenge Credit: PA Images

English Heritage owns 400 sites around the country, including those highlighted, and says they do everything they can to make admission fees affordable.

It's trying to strike a balance really. We do need to make some money and a lot of our income comes from memberships and admissions, but we also want to make sure we're making our sites as accessible as possible for as many people as possible Andrea Selley, English Heritage

English Heritage has said that they are 'sympathetic' to the expense faced by visitors, and understand how difficult it can be for them.

They've also implemented 'free open days' for local visitors, and say they try to partner with organisations such as local authorities or charities, to provide options for those who have 'more difficult circumstances'.

Not all historical sites are owned by English Heritage. Some privately owned sites, and those run by other organisations can be even more expensive, but many sites will be free and have special events from this Friday when 'Heritage Open Days' begins nationwide for 10 days.

The charity Gingerbread provides support and advice to single-parent families in the UK and works with families like Olivia's. They said that more needs to be done to make these places more accessible.