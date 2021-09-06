Investigations continue after woman found dead in quiet Leicestershire villiage

Melton Road, Thurmaston Credit: BPM Media

Residents have said they are "shocked and worried" after a woman was found dead during a police incident in the 'quiet' village of Thurmaston in Leicestershire, on Friday (Sept 3).

Police were called to Melton Road during Friday afternoon, following reports of a man acting aggressively and making threats. A second phone call regarding concerns for a woman's welfare led to officers discovering the woman's body inside a property.

The incident was reported to be happening near the Church Lane junction. On arrival, officers taped off Melton Road between Church Lane and Lea Close as a large-scale police and ambulance operation got underway.

East Midlands Ambulance crews and a heavy police presence remained in the area for several hours. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

Road closure, Melton Road, Thurmaston Credit: BPM Media

Leicestershire police have said that full enquiries were carried out at the scene and the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious.

A 37-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of a public order incident, in relation to the initial call-out, and has since been released with no further action.

