Investigations continue after woman found dead in quiet Leicestershire villiage

Residents have said they are "shocked and worried" after a woman was found dead during a police incident in the 'quiet' village of Thurmaston in Leicestershire, on Friday (Sept 3).

Police were called to Melton Road during Friday afternoon, following reports of a man acting aggressively and making threats. A second phone call regarding concerns for a woman's welfare led to officers discovering the woman's body inside a property.

The incident was reported to be happening near the Church Lane junction. On arrival, officers taped off Melton Road between Church Lane and Lea Close as a large-scale police and ambulance operation got underway.

It's a massive shock because its just a tiny little village. And because it's so small, people were worried incase they knew someone involved. Whatever it is that's happened, it's awful. Unnamed staff member of nearby pub

East Midlands Ambulance crews and a heavy police presence remained in the area for several hours. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

Road closure, Melton Road, Thurmaston Credit: BPM Media

Shortly afterwards, police recieved another call, this time regarding concerns for the welfare of a woman in the area. On arrival, officers discovered the body of a woman inside a property on Melton Road.

We've been here for three years and we know all the locals, It's a wonderful area. But it is a bit of a shock to have something on your doorstep. Naresh Chauhan, Local shop owner

Leicestershire police have said that full enquiries were carried out at the scene and the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious.

A 37-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of a public order incident, in relation to the initial call-out, and has since been released with no further action.

It's normally just a lovely quiet village Local businessman

