Teenage footballer dies after collapsing during match in Nottinghamshire

17-year-old Dylan Rich has died in hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest and becoming seriously ill during a football match in Nottinghamshire last week.

West Bridgford Colts have confirmed the death of one of their players, Dylan Rich, after his collapse led to the abandonment of the FA Youth Cup fixture against Boston United in Nottinghamshire on Thursday, and fans were asked to leave.

Dylan was transported to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham after the incident.

It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening. we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich. West Bridgford Club statement

In a statement from the club, they confirm that their player was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived. They added that Dylan's death has "left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken".

The FA said it is 'deeply saddened' by the 'tragic news' and released a statement expressing condolences to Dylan's friends and family, as well as those involved in the club.

We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and thank the emergency services for their efforts. We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time. FA statement

West Bridgford Club has confirmed that it will provide "all the support" it can to those impacted by the tragic event. It has requested that the privacy of Dylan's parents; Mike and Anna, sister Lucy, along with his friends and teammates, is respected.

The club has also thanked the football community for their messages of support after a string of tributes and condolences have been paid on social media, including messages from Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Leamington FC.