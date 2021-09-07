Ashley Cain's fundraising bike ride for Azaylia Foundation reaches Nottingham

Play video

Footballer turned reality TV star Ashley Cain from Nuneaton has made it to Nottingham as part of his 1,000 mile bike riding challenge, raising money for children's cancer charities, in memory of his daughter. Azaylia died when she was 8 months old.

Cain is five days in to the 1,000-mile challenge, cycling the whole length of Britain; from Lands End to John O'groats. In the last few days, the team of riders have made stops in Stratford-on-Avon; then in Cain's hometown of Nuneaton where he visited his daughters resting place.

Yesterday, he arrived in Nottingham and was greeted by crowds of cheering people, supporting his fundraising campaign for the Azaylia foundation.

Crowds in Nottingham gather to welcome Ashley Cain Credit: Pictures from Ashley Kirk

First launched on ITV's Lorraine, the Azaylia foundation is said to be Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee's way of keeping the legacy of their eight-month-old daughter alive.

The Azaylia Foundation aims to support families that are fundraising for treatments that may not be readily available on the NHS and provide children with memorable experiences as they fight cancer. The Azaylia foundation

On the day of the foundation's launch, the charity made it's first donation of £20,000 to Birmingham Children's Hospital - what the family call 'Azaylia's second home'. There, Azaylia Cain received treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Azaylia passed away in April, after £1.6m was raised on a fundraising page to fund the baby girl's potentially life-saving treatment in Singapore. Sadly, she was unable to have the treatment.

Now, her family want to use the money to help other children battling childhood cancer.