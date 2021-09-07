Birmingham City Council has announced it is going to extend its e-scooter trials for another year.

Those in support of the scheme say using scooters improves air quality but some still have concerns about their safety.

The controversial decision has been met with opposition with people calling the vehicles a 'menace'.

The roll-out of e-scooters on England's roads has brought hundreds of injuries and more than 1,000 complaints, according to figures from local councils.

ITV News Central spoke to Sarah Gayton, a street access campaign coordinator for the National Federation of the Blind of the UK, who says the trials must be stopped.

In July 2021 the campaign group took to Downing Street to present a petition urging the Government to ban them, alongside the brother of a man from Northampton who died after falling over an e-scooter

E-scooter trials: How they work

There are e-scooter rental trials taking place in more than 50 towns and cities in England, run by 11 private companies.

In most schemes, e-scooters are dotted around the city that you can pick up and rent using a mobile phone app. Others allow monthly rentals where you keep the e-scooter at home.

You must have a provisional or full driving licence to rent an e-scooter and you can face the same penalties for dangerous or drink driving as you would in a car.

In the rental trials, you are advised - but don’t have to - wear a helmet and the e-scooters are limited to 15.5mph.

Geofencing technology will often stop you from riding in prohibited areas or slow the speed of the e-scooter.

Only e-scooters in the rental trials are legal on UK roads. Riding a privately-owned e-scooter has always been and remains illegal. If stopped, you could have your e-scooter seized by the police, receive a £300 fine and face six points on your driving licence.

A spokesperson for Voi, which runs the Northamptonshire scheme, said most riders were responsible and most journeys incident-free.

They went on to say: "Any death on the roads is tragic but just like cyclists and pedestrians, e-scooter riders are also vulnerable road users.

"Dedicated riding space, as well as parking infrastructure, will help create an even safer system for bike and e-scooter riders, reversing car dependency and making cities safer, healthier and more sustainable for all."

The decision comes just weeks after a recent video surfaced of a drunk e-scooter rider being caught by police using the motorway to get home after a night out in Birmingham.

The man was spotted on the busy Aston Expressway heading out of the city centre.

At one point he was filmed walking next to the scooter in the middle of the seven-lane carriageway.

However, ahead of the decision today, there's been an exhibition at Warwick University with a showcase from those backing the drive towards electric vehicles with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street in attendance.

ITV News Central took to social media today (7th September) to hear your thoughts e-scooters.

Gary Jordan said: "They are a menace and should be scrapped."

Robert Cole joined the debate saying: "They need to be more specific with the areas in which you can drop them off so they're not just scattered everywhere. They also need to make sure pedestrian areas have restricted speeds. I used one in Bath and it works. So I'm all for them."

Gavin Harley also commented: "Ban them, very dangerous."

And Nicola Lloyd doesn't think they should be scrapped, she said: "They are good if used correctly and it stops people having to use the bus or a car so cutting down on pollution."

