Dudley man given 12 months to live prepares for 'Race for Live' 7 years later

Play video

Adrian Webb from Dudley was given 12 months to live in 2014. Now, he is taking part in his 1st Race for Life event with his wife and two children.

Adrian Webb is a distribution manager from Dudley. In 2014, he was given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

Play video

Thanks to an experimental drug treatment, Adrien is now cancer-free, even after it had spread to his lungs, liver, spleen, bowles and spine.

Now, he's preparing to run his first 'race for life', along with his wife and two children, in Dudley on the 26th of September, and is urging others to do the same.

It's a fact that without the pioneering research, the finance generated through events such as 'Race for Life', funding through Cancer Research UK - there's no way I'd be alive today. Adrian Webb

He says the money raised by similar charity events helped save his life.

At the time of his treatment, experts said his cancer would return but that treatment would give him precious time with his family. Adrien has spoken about how he wanted to survive long enough to see his daughter walk down the aisle, and is now gearing up to be his son's best man.

Adrian's voice is being played out at events across the UK this year at other 'race for life' events.

"I'm Adrian, and thanks to you, I did see my daughter graduate, I will be my son's best man, I will one day walk my daughter down the aisle"

Play video

The treatment has given him early onset arthritis but there's no sign of the cancer returning so he's decided to enter Race for Life for the first time with his wife and two children.

Until now, 'Race for Life' events have been cancelled and postponed due to the pandemic, but they're starting again for the first time since lockdown.

Race for Life events are starting up again for the first time since lockdown. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster two years for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) but particularly for the Race for Life team who have been furloughed for much of the time - returning to reorganise cancelled events time after time! Race For Life statement

Read more: