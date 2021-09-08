Commonwealth Games 2022: Main ballot open

Play video

More than a million tickets have been made available as the main ballot for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham opened today.

If you missed your chance to get your hands on tickets to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham during the West Midlands early ticket ballot, now could be your chance.

Tickets for 286 events across 11 days are up for grabs. Double Olympic Champion Max Whitlock has been in the region showing off some of his gold medal-winning moves at some of Birmingham's most recongisable locations to launch the ballot.

The Games will be held in 14 venues across the region, and will feature 19 sports and eight Para sports - making it the biggest in the games' history.

Today also offers the chance for those who missed out in the previous West Midlands residents ballot to try and get tickets again, after it closed on the 30th July.

How to apply:

What is a ticket ballot and how does it work?

Birmingham 2022 say the ballot is intended to be the “fairest way” of giving everyone a chance to apply for tickets. The ballot is not being conducted on a first come, first serve basis - anyone can apply at any time during the ballot window. At the end of each ballot window, ballots will be run for each session, and tickets will be allocated to applicants at random.

Are there any rules to consider when applying?

Applicants must be over 18 years - and you can only submit one application per household.

Can I apply for more than one session?

Yes. You can apply for tickets for any of the 286 sport sessions and both the opening and closing ceremonies - though organisers say: “Please take a sensible approach and only apply for tickets that match your budget. You need to be able to cover the cost of all the tickets you apply for.”

